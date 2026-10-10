What is the 3-2-1 rule for backing up your data?

Over the years, the 3-2-1 rule has evolved as both tech and the threats against it have changed. Odds are you're not burning too many CDs these days. Plus, people tend to be a little less worried about media becoming obsolete. It's easy to find conversations in spots like Reddit showing how conscientious folks are interpreting the 3-2-1 rule to fit their needs, as well as what's feasible for them. Your data protection requirements won't be the same as a multinational corporation.

For example, you might have files on your laptop, an external hard drive and a private cloud server. You might also use a service like iCloud or Google Cloud, though it should be noted that depending on the service and syncing settings, deleting a file from your computer might also delete it from the cloud. There are also other services that offer automatic full backups of your devices, with various storage limitations and at various pricing tiers.

Additionally, there are more recent developments that have changed how the 3-2-1 rule gets interpreted and used, like the ever-shifting cybersecurity landscape. For one, an offsite copy can still be vulnerable to a ransomware attack if the device is networked.

Though the prospect of backing up your data might seem like a bear, the 3-2-1 rule can be a relatively straightforward way to think about preserving your important files. Taking a few steps to make copies and keeping those copies in different spots could be the difference between a full-blown crisis and the reassurance that all those cat pics, tax documents and even your finely-crafted haikus are safe.