This is a great place to store your old hard drives and keep them safe
Don't just throw your archived hard drives in the garage if you want them to last for a long time.
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It's common to hold onto old hard drives to keep computer backups or archives of family photos. But they tend to pile up in junk drawers and garage boxes, which is a problem if the data on the drives matters or you plan to reuse them.
Hard disk drives are more fragile than they look, and especially with how expensive storage is these days, it's important to keep your hard drives healthy. Factors like heat, humidity, static electricity and nearby magnets can shorten their lifespan or even cause outright failure. While your drive may seem fine sitting in a drawer today, it might not work in a year or two if it stays stored in the wrong conditions.
The good news is that keeping a hard drive safe in storage doesn't actually require much effort or expense; you just need to know what to do. A few simple habits can make a massive difference between data you can access in years and it being gone for good.
Why proper hard drive storage matters
Hard drives contain lots of moving parts and delicate electronics, which means they're sensitive to their environment. Extreme heat can damage internal components and degrade the drive's lubricants, while humidity poses the risk of corrosion on circuit boards and connectors. Meanwhile, magnetic fields can interfere with the drive's platters and corrupt stored data.
Even when stored well and never touched, drives aren't 100 percent safe because mechanical components can seize up from long-term inactivity. Similarly, capacitors on the circuit board can simply degrade over time. That's why what you do with the drives matters along with the storage conditions.
Before a drive goes into storage, treat it as if it could fail the moment you put it away. While this is a grim way of looking at it, no storage method is completely foolproof. Copy any important files (especially irreplaceable ones like pictures and videos) to another location, and ideally, back them all up to a cloud solution. For any critical data, consider making a second physical backup copy and storing it somewhere else, like a safe deposit box or a family member's home. That way, the data is protected against natural disasters and theft. Test everything to confirm the data transferred correctly before you archive the drive.
While it's commonly cited, the 3-2-1 rule of backup is still helpful: three copies of your data, on two different storage mediums, with one of them offsite. Copying whatever is on your old drives to your current PC, then backing it all up with a cloud tool, is a decent way to satisfy this.
The best protective methods for old hard drives
For protecting the drive physically, anti-static bags (like this Daarcin 30-pack with different sizes) are a solid inexpensive option. These guard against electrostatic discharge and offer some protection from dust and moisture. They won't do much to protect the drive against falls and bumps, but are better than nothing.
For heavier protection, consider hard-shell protective cases. They're pricier than bags, but unless you have 100 drives sitting around, they're still budget-friendly. The Orico PHX5S cases are often recommended online, costing around $25 for a five-pack. Make sure you buy the right kind for your drives; desktop hard drives are 3.5 inches, while laptop hard drives and SATA SSDs are 2.5 inches.
These cases are built from PP plastic and have cushioning to protect the drives. There's a strong lock that snaps into place, along with reinforced internal and external ribs. You don't need bags since these also offer anti-static protection, along with water resistance and protection against dust.
Where to store your old hard drives
After you've backed up the data on your drives and given them proper protection, the next factor is deciding where to store them. You should keep your old drives in a cool, dry place that's out of direct sunlight. Ideally, put your drive somewhere with stable temperature and humidity, like a closet or under-bed box. That's better than the garage or attic, where weather impact is a concern.
Make sure they stay away from subwoofers, which can theoretically damage hard drives through vibrations at loud volumes. Also keep them far from magnetic tool holders, MagSafe chargers and any other items that generate magnetic fields, just in case. Major manufacturers like Seagate and WD design modern hard drives to work both horizontally and vertically, so it doesn't matter if you set them flat or line them up like books on a shelf.
Another point is that even though these drives are in storage, you shouldn't completely ignore them. Every now and then, take them out, power them on and let them run briefly. A SATA to USB adapter makes this easy without costing a lot. Running the drive for a bit lets the mechanical components work enough to prevent the seizing that can happen after long periods of disuse, while also giving you the chance to re-check that you haven't lost any data.
Getting a hard-shell protective case for your drive and storing it in a cool, dry spot gives you the best chances to keep your data intact and usable for years. It's a small investment that will protect something more valuable: data you can't easily replace.