Disney+ will stream the Super Bowl, along with some Monday Night Football games

It's been over 20 years since the Disney-owned ABC has aired a Super Bowl game, but that changes on February 14. ABC will run the broadcast live, along with ESPN. However, it has just been announced that it'll also stream on Disney+.

This should make it easy for just about anyone to tune in, as the livestream will be available in 55 global markets. The platform will air the event in both English and Spanish.

In addition to the Super Bowl, Disney+ will be streaming two Monday Night Football games throughout the season. This begins on October 26 when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys. The other match has yet to be announced.

This isn't the first time that a modern streaming platform has aired a Super Bowl game. Peacock did it last year and Tubi handled it the year before that. It makes a lot of sense for linear broadcasters to share the event with a streaming service, as plenty of people nowadays don't even have access to traditional network channels.

Disney boasted back in August that it has already sold all ad spaces for the game. We'll have to wait and see what kind of bizarre, nostalgia-fueled commercials for AI, GLPs and gambling apps Super Bowl LXI has in store for us.