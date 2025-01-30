How to watch Super Bowl 2025 on Tubi for free: Chiefs vs. Eagles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chris Graythen via Getty Images

The Caesars Superdome will host Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Here's how to tune in to the big game! (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The big day has arrived, and Super Bowl LIX is imminent. The Kansas City Chiefs are shooting for an unprecedented (for the NFL) third championship win in a row, while the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to play the spoiler — and avenge their narrow 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 Super Bowl. The kickoff for the big game will be today — Sunday, February 9 — at 6:30PM ET at Caesars Superdome. It's the eighth time the storied New Orleans venue has hosted. The Kendrick Lamar, riding high on the five new Grammys he snagged just last Sunday, headlines the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he'll be joined by SZA. Taylor Swift is expected to be at the game to cheer on beau Travis Kelce, but the cameras pointed at the luxury boxes will be splitting time between her and President Trump, who is also slated to attend the game in person.

The championship game will be broadcast nationally on Fox this year and will be available on platforms like DirecTV Stream and Fubo. Looking for a free way to tune in? The Super Bowl will also be livestreamed on Tubi — in 4K, no less!

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl.

When is Super Bowl LIX?

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held today — Sunday, Feb. 9.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30PM ET/3:30PM PT, but the pregame show is already well underway.

How to watch the Super Bowl live

Super Bowl LIX is airing nationally on Fox and streaming live on Tubi.

How to stream the Super Bowl for free this year

Tubi is livestreaming Fox's coverage of the Super Bowl this year — the first time the free platform has done so. It will also be available in the Fox Sports app on mobile platforms. Beyond that, you can also sign up for free trials of DirecTV Stream, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which carry Fox in most locations. Two important caveats: Verify that your locality includes a Fox stream by inputting your ZIP code on their respective sites. And make sure to set a reminder to cancel before the trial subscription before you get billed if you don't want to keep these paid services.



Tubi

Watch free Tubi is hosting a free livestream of Fox's game day coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl. If you don't have cable and aren't looking to spend a dime to watch the big game, Tubi is a great free option to tune in. And because it's streaming the game in 4K resolution, it's arguably the highest fidelity way to watch — assuming your internet provider has the requisite bandwidth. For sports fans looking to catch every moment of the game, it should be noted that this will be Tubi's first big live event — the Fox-owned platform sees most its views from content in its on-demand library. Beyond the Super Bowl, Tubi has a range of ad-supported on-demand content available totally free. They also have Tubi original programming including last year's streaming standout: Sidelined: The QB and Me. The stream has already started and appears stable. The only "catch" is that you'll need to have a login for Tubi to watch — but email address, age and gender are the only things required for signup. See at Tubi

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl without cable

The Tubi option above is the easiest go-to starting point for free Super Bowl streaming — but no one knows how the service will hold up under what's certain to be its most intensive influx of concurrent users. There are plenty of worthwhile backups, each of which offer more comprehensive options for cordcutters beyond the game itself — say, watching SportsCenter on ESPN before or after the game. And most of our picks for best live TV streaming services offer free trials, so you can check them out risk-free. If you time it right, your free trial can include the Super Bowl broadcast, too.



DirecTV MySports

Try free DirecTV Stream is Engadget's pick for "best cable without a contract." And while the service's new MySports package doesn't edge out Fubo's lineup for sports (in our opinion), we're highlighting it here because it does include Fox local affiliates (for the big game) along with ESPN, FS1, ABC, NBC and NFL Network, to name just a few. (Important: Verify your ZIP code before signing up to confirm that the local network affiliates, including Fox, are available in your area.) Right now, you can try all this out free, and then get your first three months for just $50/month. After that, the cost of this sports streaming package rises to $70/month (still cheaper than its competitors). So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for watching football (next season), but aren't ready to commit or drop a ton of money, DirecTV Stream and its MySports tier is worth checking out. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. See at DirecTV



Fubo TV

Try free $75 Prior to the debut of the MySports package, we named Fubo TV the best live TV streaming service for sports. It gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. (Important: Verify your ZIP code before signing up to confirm that the local network affiliates, including Fox, are available in your area.) At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get unlimited cloud DVR storage. You can try Fubo free right now. See at Fubo

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Try free $72.99/month YouTube TV is our top overall choice for best live TV streaming service. Most locales will have Fox to watch the Super Bowl (again, check your ZIP code). YouTube TV offers sports-friendly stats and "fantasy football" views (at least during the regular season). It also offers tight integration with NFL Sunday Ticket. Just note that service requires an additional hefty fee — and is also available as a standalone. See at YouTube TV



Hulu + Live TV

Try for free Hulu + Live TV offers a wide array of sports options (including Fox, in most localities, for the Super Bowl). It's got fewer regional sports networks than some rivals, but this is the only one that bundles in on-demand services Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of the base fee, which is why it's number three on our list of top overall streaming TV recommendations. See at Hulu + Live TV

Where is the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl will be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The venue has been host to seven previous Super Bowl games.

Who is performing in the Super Bowl 59 halftime show?

Kendrick Lamar is headlining Super Bowl LIX, with a guest appearance by SZA.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2025?

AFC champions the Kansas City Chiefs will play NFC champs the Philadelphia Eagles.

More ways to watch Super Bowl LIX

Thanks to the wide array of streaming options detailed above, you'll be able to watch the Super Bowl on nearly any current device with a screen. There are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals ahead of the game if you need to upgrade that aging 40-inch screen with the dead pixels in the corner. Live close to a broadcast tower of a Fox station? Attach a good old-fashioned over-the-air antenna (like the Channel Master linked above), and you can get the game for free.

Have a fast Internet connection but don't have access to the latest and greatest streaming apps on your TV? For as little as $25 or less, a new Roku or Fire TV device will ensure that you have all of these apps (including Tubi). See our list of best streaming devices for the full range of options.