How does a backup camera actually work?

Wireless backup cameras can be purchased online for prices ranging from $40 to more than $400, and don't require a professional for installation. They typically turn on automatically when your car is switched to reverse, but some that are used more for accident monitoring automatically record video footage when any movement appears behind your vehicle. Backup cameras use different technology to stream video to your dashboard depending on the age and model. Most of them use Wi-Fi or dedicated digital radio frequencies, though some older systems use Bluetooth. Typically these cameras work offline, meaning you don't need to use mobile data for them to work.

The power source for the dashboard monitor typically comes from a USB port or a cigarette lighter, depending on the age of your vehicle. The camera installed on the back of the vehicle gets power by fusing to a light circuit in the car itself, or through a built-in solar-powered battery. When the camera's wires are spliced directly into your vehicle's tail lights, shifting your car into reverse will activate the camera automatically. If it is not connected to the car's wiring and works solely on battery or solar power, it typically requires opening an app on your smart phone to activate.

The system automatically flips the video footage horizontally to match the image that you would see from your rearview mirror. It also uses a camera with a wide or fish-eye lens to offer the most comprehensive viewpoint possible for maneuvering the vehicle.