What's the difference between Android Automotive and Google Built-In?

The differences between Google Built-in and Google Automotive Services may get more pronounced as Google accelerates its incorporation of advanced AI features into its Google Built-in applications. Rolled out across sixteen car brands, Gemini is officially replacing Google Assistant as the infotainment system's go-to chatbot passenger.

Billed by some proponents as Gemini at its most practical, the integration of Google's flagship chatbot into its Google Built-in car suite brings a host of voice-activated AI features into your car's cockpit. One of the greatest leaps is its Google Maps application, which will now incorporate real-time traffic updates, EV-tailored routing, and Gemini's smart navigations. Drivers will also be able to use Gemini to check their email and messages, craft playlists and even order dinner. One feature touted by Google is Gemini Live, a feature in which you can chat with Gemini about your destination. Gemini Live can even tap into your car's front facing camera, just incase you really need your car to pontificate about what is directly in front of you. Drivers can also adjust in-car settings, access hard to find settings and gain insights into their car's battery or performance metrics.

Google's rollout of Gemini initiated earlier this summer, premiering with cars that support the company's phone mirroring application, Android Auto, before rolling out to popular brands with Google Built-in like Honda, Chevrolet and Volvo.

Some Google customers, like Ford and Rivian, have instead invested in developing their own AI assistants. GM, meanwhile, is reportedly splitting the difference, both introducing Gemini to its Google Built-in software system while reportedly developing its own proprietary in-vehicle AI, set to release later this year. As GM executive Anna Santos told CNBC, the assistant will use "GM vehicle knowledge and OnStar intelligence" to "go beyond what a general purpose assistant can do." The dual-track approach reflects the broader infotainment landscape, in which many manufacturers race to incorporate AI into their vehicles while simultaneously developing homegrown agents. How these shifts change Google's approach to in-car software system will be a major question moving forward.