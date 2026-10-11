Why it's important to backup data saved on your older thumb drives

Anything as small as a thumb drive is at high risk of destruction or going missing. You might leave one at the office, or accidentally catapult it out of your bag as you race to catch a plane. And if you move frequently enough, some possessions can seemingly vanish into the ether.

Even without those concerns, there's a ticking clock. All flash storage has a finite number of write cycles, usually somewhere in between 10,000 and 100,000 for a thumb stick. This isn't much of a problem if you only use a drive for archival storage. If you're copying files daily or weekly, however, you're gradually reducing the amount of usable space, until one day the drive won't work at all. With thumb drives, you can't even run TRIM commands to recover some of that room, as you can on regular SSDs.

Adding to this is a less consistent threat known as bit rot. To represent data, flash memory depends on cells holding an electrical charge. Over time, those cells will lose electrons, which may eventually result in flipped bits. That translates into data corruption. Bits can even be flipped by cosmic rays, although the odds are relatively low — about one per gigabyte per month, at least at sea level. Bit rot is likely the least of your worries, yet on a long enough timeline, rare events become a certainty.

It's also worth remembering that while thumb drives don't have any moving parts, they still rely on components like connectors and controller chips. These can fail for various reasons, such as impacts, corrosion or shoddy manufacturing. A drive stored in an especially humid environment could be contaminated with mold.