Amazon's new Alexa tablets include a 12-inch model with anti-glare screen

Amazon has launched new Alexa tablets in 12 inches, 11 inches and 8 inches. They all come with an aluminum unibody, and Amazon says Alexa+ is built into their core. The tablets are also pre-installed with the Kindle app, Amazon's other applications and the Google Play Store. Amazon's Alexa Tablet 12 Pro is the flagship device in the lineup and has "three times faster processing and nine times faster graphics" than any tablet it has ever shipped.

The 12-inch Pro tablet is powered by a 4nm 8-core chip with up to 16GB of RAM, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, support for Wi-Fi 6E and a battery that lasts for up to 16 hours of video playback. It has a 280 PPI display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio, and it could either be a standard display or one that uses a technology called Nanomatte.

Amazon says it teamed up with Corning on a process that "etches a precise, pixel-aligned texture into the glass at the sub-pixel level." That apparently allows the display to preserve detail and color accuracy unlike conventional matte screens that scatter light unevenly due to the way they were processed. The resulting display retains contrast even in bright conditions and makes text appear as it it's sitting on top of the glass. You'll be able to purchase the Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro with standard display, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $500. Meanwhile, the Nanomatte version starts at $550.

The company has introduced accessories exclusively for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, as well: The $90 Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and the $150 Alexa Tablet Pro Keyboard. On the Nanomatte, the display creates friction while writing with the pen that makes it feel as if you were writing on paper. Meanwhile, the keyboard magnetically attaches to the tablet and requires no Bluetooth pairing.

While the 12-inch Pro tablet was designed with productivity in mind, the Alexa Tablet 11 was built for entertainment. It has a 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 cinematic aspect ratio. The device is powered by an 8-core processor, comes with 8GB of RAM, 64GB storage and Dolby Atmos speakers, as well as the capability to last up to 15 hours when playing videos. You can get it in Graphite, Amethyst or Matcha for prices starting at $330.

Finally, the Alexa Tablet 8 comes with an 8.7-inch display. Measuring 7.95 mm thin, it's the slimmest in the lineup — it's also the lightest and weighs in at 329 grams, making it the best option if you want something that's portable. It's powered by an 8-core processor and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. You can get it in Graphite, Rosette and Teal for at least $230.

All three models come with a new Kindle experience. When you open a book in the Kindle app, the tablets will automatically silence notifications, reduce blue light and minimize their battery consumption so they can last longer. You'll be able to choose from three display themes, including a softened paper tone and pure grayscale. As you can guess, the Nanomatte display on the 12-inch tablet gives ebooks a paper-like feel and makes them more readable in any environment. You can, of course, write notes on and highlight your books with the Pro Pen.

In addition, like most devices launched these days, all three come with AI features. Alexa+'s On-Screen Intelligence allows you to summon the assistant to look at what's on screen to be able to answer your inquiry. If you're looking at a page showing all the dates for a sporting event, for instance, you can ask Alexa to add every date to your calendar. If you're looking at a product in a video, you can ask Alexa to find it for you on Amazon. On-Screen Intelligence is off by default, and you'll have to opt-in to be able to use it.

The new Amazon Alexa Tablets will be available for purchase starting on October 14 in the United States, Mexico and Canada from Amazon and other retailers. If you're in the UK, Germany, France, Italy or Spain, you can purchase them starting on October 19.