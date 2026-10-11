The hidden features every Waze user should know about

There are some services that become most people's default simply by doing many things right, and Google Maps is one of them. Its coverage across different countries and reliable navigation make it difficult to replace. Apple Maps has long since recoverd from its disastrous launch, but most people looking for an alternative will tend to gravitate toward Waze — which Google has owned since 2013. The app still looks and feels a lot different from Google Maps, though, with a stronger emphasis on the real-time driving experience.

Since Waze is a crowdsourced navigation app, it relies on real road users to report things like accidents, potholes, traffic congestion and police activity as they encounter them. Beyond navigation, Waze offers a surprisingly useful set of features that many users may not be aware of, since these options are often buried inside the app's menus. For starters, if you're traveling to a friend's place and you have their address saved on your phone, Waze makes it easier to start navigating there without having to manually enter the address every time.

Open Waze, swipe up and scroll to the very bottom where it says "Drive to friends & family." You'll need to grant Waze access to your contacts for this feature to work. Once enabled, simply type your friend or family member's name in the search box. As long as you have an address saved for that contact, Waze will let you begin navigation with a tap.

It's understandable if you're uncomfortable sharing your entire contacts list with Waze. If you want to revoke this permission, navigate to Settings > Apps > Waze > Contacts and tap on None on an iPhone. For Android, head to Settings > Apps > See all apps > Waze > Permissions > Contacts and tap on "Don't Allow."