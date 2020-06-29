Waze lets drivers display their moods in the app

In the past year, Waze has added a handful of useful features like lane guidance, COVID-19 info, alerts when a road is unplowed, YouTube Music integration and Google Assistant compatibility. But it’s been several years since Waze updated its design. Today, Waze announced a brand refresh that’s rolling out to all users.
As you’d expect, the brand refresh includes design changes like a new color scheme, as well as updated reporting icons and new logos and typeface. Waze is also adding something called Moods, a feature that will “capture users’ emotions.”