Waze lets drivers display their moods in the app

“Celebrating the passion and authenticity of its users, Waze hopes that the update will harness the ‘humanness’ that can often be lost within inhumane traffic conditions,” the company wrote in a press release.

It’s unclear if Moods will be shared with nearby Waze users. Letting other drivers know how you feel doesn’t necessarily sound like a great idea, but for the most part the Mood icons look too cute to induce serious road rage.

“Hopefully our new look reminds users of the magic of our community and the way we work together for better,” said Jake Shaw, head of creative at Waze.