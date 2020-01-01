Latest in Gear

Waze updates its maps with COVID-19-related information

The app has added COVID-19-related details to its maps with help from its community.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Most people don’t do a lot of driving these days because of shelter-in-place orders, according to Waze. But the team behind the Google-owned navigation app knows that having access to certain details like road closure can be extremely helpful for those who need to venture out of their homes. That’s why the team turned to its network of partners across its Volunteer Communities and Waze for Cities programs to add COVID-19-related information and critical locations to its maps.

The Waze community has been working with the app’s crisis response team to ensure that its maps are updated with road closures, red zones and other useful details. Waze has also rolled out a new feature that identifies locations selling food and essential items with drive-thru and curbside pickup options.

In addition, Waze has teamed up with organizations WhyHunger and No Kid Hungry to add more than 30,000 emergency food distribution locations to the US map. It has invited government agencies to contribute to its COVID-19 landing page, as well, giving them a way to inform people about road closures, medical testing and food distribution locations, among other details.

In this article: waze, covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
