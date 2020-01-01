Waze updates its maps with COVID-19-related information

Most people don’t do a lot of driving these days because of shelter-in-place orders, according to Waze. But the team behind the Google-owned navigation app knows that having access to certain details like road closure can be extremely helpful for those who need to venture out of their homes. That’s why the team turned to its network of partners across its Volunteer Communities and Waze for Cities programs to add COVID-19-related information and critical locations to its maps.

The Waze community has been working with the app’s crisis response team to ensure that its maps are updated with road closures, red zones and other useful details. Waze has also rolled out a new feature that identifies locations selling food and essential items with drive-thru and curbside pickup options.