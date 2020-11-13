If you’re already in the Apple ecosystem, the best 2-in-1 for you is another Apple product. In this case, of the iPads you can choose from, the 12-inch Pro model is our pick. Like older models, this iPad Pro has a stunning 12.9-inch screen with a speedy 120hz refresh rate. Apple’s A12Z Bionic chipset here is as fast as previous models, which is to say it’s good enough for most things you’ll be doing on an iPad. More importantly, the latest iPadOS is far superior than older versions thanks to better trackpad support.

Plus, Apple made a new Magic Keyboard that not only has better keys but also a trackpad, so you won’t have to reach for the screen to launch apps. But it’ll also cost you an extra $300, making it the most expensive case on this list by a lot. The iPad also lacks a headphone jack and its webcam is awkwardly positioned along the left bezel when you prop it up horizontally, so be aware that it’s still far from a perfect laptop replacement. Still, with its sleek design and respectable battery life, the iPad Pro 12.9 is a good 2-in-1 for Apple users.

Best for Android users: Galaxy Tab S7+

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

While Windows is better than iPadOS and Android for productivity, it lags the other two when it comes to apps specifically designed for tablets. If you want a tablet that has all the apps you want, and only need it to occasionally double as a laptop, the Galaxy Tab S7+ is a solid option. You’ll enjoy watching movies and playing games on its gorgeous 12.4-inch 120hz AMOLED screen, and Samsung generously includes the S Pen, which is great for sketching and taking notes. The Snapdragon 865+ processor and 6GB of RAM here will keep things running smoothly, too.

The company also significantly improved its keyboard case over previous models, and the keys here are comfortable and responsive. You could type for hours on this thing and not hate yourself (or Samsung). The battery life here is also excellent, so you won’t need to worry about staying close to an outlet. The main caveat here is that Android isn’t great as a desktop OS and, while Samsung’s DeX mode offers a somewhat workable solution, it has plenty of quirks.

Best Chrome OS option: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

Android might suck as a desktop operating system, but Chrome OS doesn’t. Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is a 10.1-inch tablet running Google’s browser-based software that comes with a keyboard cover, all for just $299. It’s not our budget pick because the Laptop Go 2 still offers a superior multitasking experience, but the Duet is a solid option if you have your heart set on Chrome OS.

Its 8-plus-hour battery life is respectable, as is its 1080p screen. You won’t want to spend too many hours typing on the Duet’s keyboard, but for light browsing and the occasional email, the Duet will suffice, without putting a big dent in your savings.

