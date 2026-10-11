Why strong magnets can hinder the iPhone's rear-facing camera

Your iPhone relies on two magnet-sensitive lens-positioning sensor technologies to stabilize your camera's pictures. The first is known as optical image stabilization, or OIS, which uses a gyroscope to sense the movements of your camera when taking a photo. If you move while taking a photo, your OIS will reduce how much the image blurs by adjusting the lens to match the gyroscope's movements. In doing so, OIS reduces image motion, allowing you to take sharp, crisp images.

The second, known as closed-loop autofocus, prevents gravity and vibrations from causing motion blur through onboard accelerometers, a form of magnetic sensor that measures these outside factors and compensates your camera's lens position. By adjusting its lenses' focus, your iPhone can preserve the sharpness in your videos, panoramas, and camera stills.

Magnets can have a pronounced effect on these photo-correction processes. This is because lens-position sensors are sensitive to the interference cause by strong magnetic fields. If you place a magnet too close to your camera lens, you may notice that its motion sensing becomes less accurate. The range of your camera's lens may also be limited. And while your camera's autofocus and OIS sensors may be disabled, your camera will still be able to take photos using other stabilization methods.

Luckily, the solution to this problem is simple: avoid accessories that place magnetic fields close to your cameras. In particular, Apple warns users to be wary of third-party accessories with strong magnets like latch folio covers or car mounts. When shopping for your next favorite iPhone accessory, consider whether worse picture quality may be an unfortunate tradeoff. Of course, avoiding magnets doesn't guarantee that your camera will work without a hitch, since there may be more underlying issues at work. For a step-by-step guide to troubleshooting your iPhone's camera, visit Apple's support page.