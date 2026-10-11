The meaning behind the padlock symbol in your PlayStation 5 game library

First, check that you're signed into the right PlayStation account, since that's what ties all your purchases and subscriptions together. You can sign out of an account by going to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Sign Out, or sign back in via Settings > Users and Accounts > Account > Sign in. This menu lets you create new accounts if needed, too. Next, confirm that PlayStation Network is online using the PlayStation Status page. If PSN is down, you may get locked out of games.

You'll also want to verify that PSN recognizes your purchases, or in the case of PlayStation Plus, that you both have an active subscription and the game you want to play is included with it. Titles are added and removed on a regular basis, so you'll see a padlock on games you previously downloaded that aren't in the library anymore (as well as if your subscription has lapsed).

Scan your transaction history at Settings > Users and Accounts > Account > Payment and Subscriptions > Transaction History. As for Plus, your status is under Settings > Users and Accounts > Account > Payment and Subscriptions > Subscriptions, and you can browse the PlayStation Plus website for the current library.

When multiple people share a console, it's possible to play another person's games under your own account. This is known as "gamesharing," and works as long the owner has Console Sharing and Offline Play enabled under Settings > Users and Accounts > Other. That option can only be enabled on one PS5 at a time per account, so if the owner has multiple consoles, they may need to re-designate the one you're on.

If you know you should have direct or shared access to a game, you may need to force PSN to restore licenses. Go to the game in your library, press the Options button on your controller, then select Restore License. You can also go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses to fix multiple games simultaneously.