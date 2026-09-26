Vertical or horizontal: Does it really matter how you set up your gaming console?

For the most part, modern consoles are perfectly fine parked either vertically or horizontally. All PlayStation 5 models, as well as both the Xbox Series X and Series S, were designed to work in either orientation. Thus, you can choose based on available space and how you want everything to look.

The major factor to consider is airflow, since consoles need room to breathe. Keeping your hardware healthy for a long time is especially important now that console prices are constantly going up.

For obvious reasons, you shouldn't wedge a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S into a tightly enclosed media cabinet or stack other devices on top of it. Neither console should be placed right against walls, and you should never wait until you need an industrial vacuum to clear out the dust. Both console manufacturers recommend placing the hardware on stable surface, which makes sense given the weight of these boxes and their vulnerability to catastrophic falls.

Before deciding, look at the vent locations and the surrounding furniture or shelf space. If laying it down or standing it up blocks an intake or exhaust, do the opposite. Outside of those cautionary tidbits, the specifics come down to your situation.