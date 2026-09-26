Vertical or horizontal: Does it really matter how you set up your gaming console?
Modern consoles work in both orientations, but there are other considerations.
For the most part, modern consoles are perfectly fine parked either vertically or horizontally. All PlayStation 5 models, as well as both the Xbox Series X and Series S, were designed to work in either orientation. Thus, you can choose based on available space and how you want everything to look.
The major factor to consider is airflow, since consoles need room to breathe. Keeping your hardware healthy for a long time is especially important now that console prices are constantly going up.
For obvious reasons, you shouldn't wedge a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S into a tightly enclosed media cabinet or stack other devices on top of it. Neither console should be placed right against walls, and you should never wait until you need an industrial vacuum to clear out the dust. Both console manufacturers recommend placing the hardware on stable surface, which makes sense given the weight of these boxes and their vulnerability to catastrophic falls.
Before deciding, look at the vent locations and the surrounding furniture or shelf space. If laying it down or standing it up blocks an intake or exhaust, do the opposite. Outside of those cautionary tidbits, the specifics come down to your situation.
Stability, disc drives and your available space
The practical differences mostly concern stability and which console you own. Vertical generally saves space and is useful in a narrow entertainment center or if your gaming area is crowded. But this also makes the system easier to knock over. If you have rowdy dogs or particularly adventurous children, a vertical placement might be asking for trouble. Using the stand included with the PS5 and Series X will help, but it's not a perfect solution for sugar-fueled kids.
On the flipside, horizontal works well beneath a TV for aesthetics and uniformity. While it may gobble up more real estate, it has a much lower center of gravity and is thus the more stable option. If your choices are limited to the edge of a desk, beneath a TV or low enough that a wagging dog tail can spell doom, go with horizontal.
The argument that a disc-capable console must sit horizontally to properly read discs is no longer as relevant as it once was. Today's consoles are designed to work in either orientation, plus they only read discs when installing games or to quickly verify ownership when starting a disc-based title. The small advantage of horizontal here is that it's easier to remember which way the disc goes (label up) compared to vertical (label to the left). Besides, with Sony giving physical media fans a gigantic digital middle finger, inserting discs will be a moot point for the PlayStation crowd in the future.
In short, positive airflow and cable placement, along with the necessary shelf space, should be your primary concerns.
Does the PS5 have a higher overheating risk when vertical?
There is no indication that standing the PS5 console upright has a negative impact on airflow or cooling. The only factor that really matters is the amount of space surrounding the console, regardless of its orientation. According to Sony, the PS5 should never be placed in a cramped area and should be a minimum of four inches away from wall surfaces.
If your PS5 runs hot, turn the console off first, then check for obstructed vents. Nearby heat sources, dust accumulation or too much clutter around the console can all contribute to excess heating. A good dusting involves removing the side panels and clearing out any debris or dust with a soft brush or vacuum. There are plenty of videos, how-to guides and instructions on opening your PS5 console for cleaning. If you only take the side covers off, it's an easy job. Going further is possible, but it's risky if you don't know what you're doing. You can void the warranty (assuming it's still active) if you make a mistake.
Dust accumulation is something to keep an eye on, whether your console sits flat or vertically. Prioritize cleaning, maintenance and safe placement, and your PS5 should last for a long time.