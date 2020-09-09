The Xbox Series X vs. the Xbox Series S: What's the difference?

This week was a real deluge of big news about the next Xbox, including its price, release date and the announcement of a cheaper, less powerful version. So now that we know what’s coming this November, gamers are wondering where to spend their cash. Are the robust specs under the hood of the Xbox Series X worth the extra $200? Or could you get by just fine with the more diminutive Series S? We’ve got the major points below so you can compare the two, but the real test will come when we review both systems this November.

Xbox Series X Xbox Series S Price $499 $299 Dimensions 151 x 151 x 301 mm (5.94 x 5.94 x 11.85 inches) Not available, but 60 percent smaller than the Series X Weight 4.45 kg (9.8 pounds) Not available CPU Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz with SMT) Custom AMD Zen 2, 8-core 3.6 GHz (3.4 GHz with SMT) GPU Custom RDNA 2, 12.15 TFLOP, 52 CU at 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2, 4 TFLOP, 20 CU at 1.565 GHz RAM 16 GB GDDR6 320-bit 10 GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 10 GB at 560 GB/s, 6 GB at 336 GB/s 8 GB at 224GB/s, 2 GB at 56GB/s Internal storage 1 TB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD 512 GB PCie Gen 4 NVME SSD I/O throughput 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) External storage 1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support 1 TB expansion card, USB HDD support Physical media 4K UHD Blu-ray None Output resolution 4K at 60 fps 1440p at 60 fps