Xbox Series S is official, tiny and will only cost $299

After a flurry of leaks, Microsoft has been forced to prematurely confirm the existence of a second-generation console: the Xbox Series S. The company hasn’t gone into too much detail — it says that will come "soon" — but it’s already said that the slim, white console will deliver “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever,” which is saying something when the Xbox Series X is already pretty tiny compared to Sony's rival console.

Microsoft has also confirmed the price, which as the earlier leaks suggested will $299. Tipsters believe that the Series S features many of the same internals as the Series X, but cuts the disc drive and features a less-powerful CPU and GPU. This means it's not likely to be the best console for 4K gaming, but it will almost certainly be the cheapest way to play next-gen games.