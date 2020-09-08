Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Xbox Series S is official, tiny and will only cost $299

The leaks were true.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
8m ago
Xbox Series S
Microsoft

After a flurry of leaks, Microsoft has been forced to prematurely confirm the existence of a second-generation console: the Xbox Series S. The company hasn’t gone into too much detail — it says that will come "soon" — but it’s already said that the slim, white console will deliver “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever,” which is saying something when the Xbox Series X is already pretty tiny compared to Sony's rival console.

Microsoft has also confirmed the price, which as the earlier leaks suggested will $299. Tipsters believe that the Series S features many of the same internals as the Series X, but cuts the disc drive and features a less-powerful CPU and GPU. This means it's not likely to be the best console for 4K gaming, but it will almost certainly be the cheapest way to play next-gen games.

A key feature of the design is what appears to be an enormous vent -- which is slightly larger than the size of a disc. It's a fair guess that a similarly enormous fan sits below to cool the console's components. (The Xbox Series X utilizes a single large fan and a huge vapor chamber to keep its parts cool.)

The Series S is visually similar to the Xbox One S, but an early video leak shows that the next-generation console will be roughly a third of the volume of the Series X, making it easier to position alongside other consoles and electronics in an entertainment center.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.

