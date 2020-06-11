PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

Just as many rumors predicted, Sony has revealed a disc-less PlayStation 5 model. The PS5 Digital Edition sports the same curvy design as the standard model, but loses the disc-drive hump on the side. Unfortunately, Sony isn’t divulging any actual details — we still don’t know how much it’ll cost, or how else it’ll differ from the disc-equipped console. (Obviously, you won’t be able to play 4K Blu-rays.) Here’s hoping for a healthy discount, though, and enough storage space to avoid cleaning out your library often. And maybe, just maybe, Sony will be able to speed up its notoriously painful download speeds.