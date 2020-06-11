PlayStation 5 Digital Edition loses the disc drive

Just as many rumors predicted, Sony has revealed a disc-less PlayStation 5 model. The PS5 Digital Edition sports the same curvy design as the standard model, but loses the disc-drive hump on the side. Unfortunately, Sony isn’t divulging any actual details — we still don’t know how much it’ll cost, or how else it’ll differ from the disc-equipped console. (Obviously, you won’t be able to play 4K Blu-rays.) Here’s hoping for a healthy discount, though, and enough storage space to avoid cleaning out your library often. And maybe, just maybe, Sony will be able to speed up its notoriously painful download speeds.
Where we're going, we won't need optical media.