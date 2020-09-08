Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Brad Sams

Xbox Series S leak reveals $299 price

It's expected to be a cheaper disc-less option for Xbox gamers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Xbox Series S
Brad Sams

Back in mid-August, the packaging of what appeared to be a controller for the Xbox Series S was leaked online, pretty much confirming the existence of Microsoft’s long—rumored cheaper next-gen console. Now, we may already know what the device looks like, thanks to another leak by Brad Sams. The photo render shows a white console that looks similar to (but not exactly like) the Xbox Series X, along with the controller we saw last month. It doesn’t seem to have a disc drive, but we won’t know for sure until we see more images or hear more about it.

The leak also puts the cheaper console’s price at $299, making it a more appealing option for parents buying gifts for their kids this holiday season — assuming it’s coming out this year, that is. As Sams noted in his report, that means the One X could set buyers back around $599 when it arrives in November. According to the rumors about the Series S that started circulating way back last year, Microsoft is developing the disc-less console under the codename “Lockhart.” It will reportedly be capable of 1080p and 1440p gaming, have 7.5GB of RAM rather than the 13.5GB found on the Series X, as well as an underclocked CPU and a lower performance GPU.

A Twitter user by the name WalkingCat has also published a short video showing the Series S and the Series X together. As you can see, the Series S may be much smaller than its more expensive sibling.

