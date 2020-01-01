Xbox Series X officially arrives November 10th for $499

Microsoft has finally given us launch details on the Xbox Series X: It’s arriving on November 10th for $499, just like the leaks earlier this week predicted. It’ll also be available via Xbox All Access, a bundle which includes the system Game Pass Ultimate, for $34.99 a month over 24 months. Microsoft confirmed that the $299 Xbox Series S, which was revealed yesterday, is also landing on November 10th. And no matter which console you’re getting, the company is also sweetening the pot by offering EA Access for free as part of Game Pass, which grants consoles and Windows PC players access to over 60 EA titles like Mass Effect and Battlefield.

Now that we’ve got the full details on both next-gen consoles, Microsoft’s strategy seems surprisingly aggressive and consumer-friendly. At $299, the Xbox Series S is a relatively inexpensive gateway into the next era of console gaming, with enough power to support titles in 1,440p up to 120 frames per second. It’s also available for $25 a month with Xbox All Access financing, $10 more than Game Pass Ultimate on its own. And if you demand the best possible gameplay experience, the Xbox Series X offers hardware that would typically cost around twice as much on a gaming PC.