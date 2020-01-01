Apple: iOS games need individual review, which blocks cloud gaming apps

Cloud gaming is back for another go-round, however Apple’s mobile platforms are sitting this round out. While OnLive was able to deliver streamed gaming to iPads years ago, Stadia and GeForce Now have yet to make an iOS debut, and Microsoft ended support for the platform after time for its beta program expired.

In a statement to Business Insider, Apple was clear that the issue is about its App Store policies. From its perspective, the services would be required to individually submit each playable game for review and approval — that the games are already reviewed by agencies like the ESRB apparently doesn’t matter — and these rules apply to interactive media in ways that they don’t for services like Netflix, YouTube or Spotify. This also leaves room for remote desktop-style streaming, or streaming from games hosted on a box locally, but just not from the cloud.