Microsoft is releasing its Android xCloud game streaming service in beta today at 9AM, with just over a month remaining until the full launch. It’s currently only available in preview form for Xbox Insiders, but all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to access the beta version today from Google’s Play Store.

“As we approach the launch of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15, we’re entering a limited beta period to ensure a smooth transition of the cloud gaming experience to the Xbox Game Pass app on Android,” a company spokesperson told Engadget. “Existing Xbox Game Pass (Beta) app users will get the opportunity to test a subset of the available titles as we ready the experience for broader availability next month.”