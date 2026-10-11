The iPhone clock app has an oddity not many people know about

The iPhone Clock app has been around since the original iPhone launched 19 years ago, and for most, it's always been a fairly straightforward default app. However, there's a small curiosity hiding within the alarm settings that went viral in mid-2025, along with another quirk we'll talk about below. To put it simply, the alarm hour and minute scrolls seem infinite at first glance, but rapidly scrolling through the hours and minutes will eventually reach a dead end at 4:39. For those with a preference for military time, it ends at 16:39. Go ahead, give it a try and see for yourself.

Open the Clock app, select Alarms, tap the + button and start scrolling through the hours and minutes until you reach the end. It will take several swipes, but not too many if you scroll through as fast as you can, which is the reason why most people never noticed it in the first place. However, this little endpoint doesn't mean you're limited in setting alarms.

So why does the iPhone alarm stop at 4:39? The specific hour and minute seem a little strange and random, right? Well, Apple hasn't weighed in on this, but reports and online discussions offer differing explanations, like something called Tableview that an X user thinks is involved. For the most part, just treat it as an interesting idiosyncrasy. The numbers don't add up to 23 or anything, so there's no need to delve into conspiracy theories.