How to make your iPhone's alarm ring at full volume even when your calls are muted

It's generally a good idea to set alarm sounds at a high volume, but have some flexibility with the volume level for ringtones and alerts. The good news is that iOS 27 adds more control over the volume of each part of the system. You can now change this in the Sounds & Haptics menu within Settings on your iPhone. As you'll see, there are many new options available. Just toggle off Match Ringtone Volume in the Alarms & Timers section. It really is that simple.

Turning off this option brings up a new slider to set the volume for alarms and timers. The next time you adjust the ringtone volume, your alarms won't be affected — so you can sleep without worrying that your iPhone won't alert quietly (or silently) beside you.

There are also other volume settings you can now control with iOS 27. Do you want system alerts, such as notifications and keyboard sounds, to have a fixed volume as well? Simply turn off the toggle in that section and you're all set. It's a great feature for when you require a loud alarm but don't want notifications distracting you.

That's not all. You can even choose whether you want the volume buttons to affect ringtones or just media playback. This isn't really new to iOS 27, though. However, some users may not realize that this option actually exists.

Reversing these changes is also easy. Just go back to the Sounds & Haptic settings and re-enable the toggles you had previously switched off.