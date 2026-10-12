OpenAI Dot vs. Meta Muse: How do these AI agents compare?

The most obvious difference is price. The free tier of Muse has a usage cap, and the Power and Maximum tiers are $20 and $100 per month, respectively. At present, individual users must pay a much higher subscription fee to use Dots, with the lowest available option being Pro 100 for $100 per month. A Business Premium seat costs $100 per user per month (billed annually) or $125 per user per month (billed monthly).

The subscription isn't the only thing, of course. The more accounts you link, the more capable the agent becomes, but that can mean access to your email, calendar, files and browser sessions (which is not something most people would give away lightly). Meta states that conversations and data within its VM aren't shared with its advertising systems, and that users can choose not to have the interactions used to enhance Meta's AI models. Engadget found the model-improvement setting enabled by default, along with a default permission option that prompts for only some actions.

OpenAI states that activity from personal-plan Dots may be used to improve its models, depending on the user's ChatGPT setting, while Business and Enterprise data is not used for training by default. Proactive Dot research is read-only until a subsequent action passes its normal permission checks.

Availability is another complication. Dots are rolling out to eligible Pro users outside the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland and the UK, while Dots are available to Business Premium users across supported ChatGPT regions, and Enterprise access is still in beta. OpenAI states that Dot usage won't count toward your usage limits unless the Dot is working within ChatGPT Work or Codex. Muse is currently available in the US and Canada.