Which accessories actually fit the iPhone Duo?

If you own an iPhone Duo, you'll want to keep it insured and protected. You may also be asking which accessories actually fit the device.

Apple's new foldable measures 164.6 by 117.8 by 5.2 mm unfolded, and 84.1 by 117.8 by 11.3 mm folded, differing significantly from traditional iPhones. Apple provides manufacturers with a trove of dimensional drawings, which illustrate why older fitted accessories, particularly cases, will not fit.

Some accessories remain compatible. USB-C peripherals and most wireless chargers continue to work, but mechanical car mounts, most lens accessories, many screen protectors and cases will be incompatible.

What does fit? Apple's online store offers a curated collection of approved third-party accessories you know will be compatible, but it's expensive — even the company's infamous polishing cloth costs $9. But when looking to purchase new accessories, it's important to search for solutions built to match iPhone Duo's unique design in not only its size, but also its functionality.