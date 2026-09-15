Can you use an Apple Pencil with an iPhone?
The Apple Pencil has historically been an iPad-only accessory, but that changes with Apple's latest iPhone release.
For years, the Apple Pencil was solely an iPad accessory. No other Apple product worked with it, including Macs or iPhones. But the situation is different now. With the introduction of the iPhone Duo, Apple is making big changes to how the iPhone can work — not only for the software, but also the hardware.
That means you can now use an Apple Pencil with an iPhone. That is, of course, if you buy the fancy and expensive iPhone Duo. But even though the Duo works with the Apple Pencil, there are a lot of caveats. It's not compatible with every Apple Pencil model, and will require specific software. Still, it's a major shift for a device that was initially introduced by arguing that a stylus isn't a good input method.
How the Apple Pencil works with the iPhone Duo
Unfortunately, the Apple Pencil won't work with the iPhone Duo at launch. Apple hasn't provided many details yet, but we know that Apple Pencil support will require an iOS update coming later this year. Since the iPhone Duo is expected to ship with iOS 27.1 in October, support for the Pencil could arrive with iOS 27.2 around November.
Even with the right software, you also need a specific Pencil model: only the Apple Pencil USB-C is compatible with the iPhone Duo. Those with an Apple Pencil 2 or Apple Pencil Pro are out of luck, and will have to spend an extra $79 for the compatible stylus if they want this functionality. Apple wasn't specific about the reason for this, but it's likely because the iPhone lacks the magnets needed to attach and charge the Pencil. On compatible iPads, you can simply attach the Pencil to the device to charge it magnetically. For the iPhone Duo, pairing and charging requires plugging in the Pencil with a USB-C cable.
The good news is that the Apple Pencil works with both screens on the iPhone Duo: the large screen when unfolded, as well as the outer screen. That makes it great for jotting something down quickly, as well as taking longer handwritten notes or drawing. Of course, carrying around a large Apple Pencil with your iPhone might not be convenient, but at least the feature is there for those who really want it.
And in case you're wondering, other iPhones don't support the Apple Pencil.
Limitations of the USB-C Apple Pencil
As you might know, the USB-C Apple Pencil has some drawbacks compared to Apple Pencil Pro. And it's not just about pairing and charging. The cheaper Apple Pencil lacks more advanced features like a pressure sensor or the double-tap gesture. You also won't get haptic feedback or the squeeze feature. Even Find My support is missing. These features are only available on the more advanced Apple Pencil Pro.
Apple is rumored to have refreshed Apple Pencils ready sometime next year. We don't know much about them yet, other than that they're expected to have replaceable batteries. Still, Apple might surprise us with a new Apple Pencil Pro designed for the iPhone Duo — or even better, a new Pencil designed exclusively for it.