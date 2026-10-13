Don't buy a cheap Android phone without these non-negotiable features
What good is a phone that can't keep up with the average person's day-to-day needs?
You don't have to spend an arm and a leg on an Android phone, even if it's brand-new. You can find plenty of great cheap Android phone options for $300 or less, if you know what to look for. And that's the biggest thing to consider: knowing what features are crucial to have and where you can make concessions. Paying less for a phone that doesn't have a sleek titanium frame, for example, is totally fine; you probably will (and should) put a case on it, anyway. But getting a phone with insufficient RAM, horrible battery life, poor cameras, a bad processor, or a small screen is where you want to draw the line.
In some cases, what you're willing to sacrifice is an individual decision. If you're a casual content creator, for example, the cameras need to be at least above average. But if you're getting a secondary phone for basic messaging, you may be fine with just decent cameras. Nonetheless, there are some non-negotiable limits that anyone seeking out a cheap Android phone should focus on, no matter how you plan to use it.
Screen and RAM minimums
Remember when phones had tiny screens? The original iPhone's 4.5-inch screen seemed groundbreaking at the time, but by today's standards, that just doesn't cut it. A phone should have at least a 5.6-inch screen, though most nowadays are at least 6.1 inches. This allows you to enjoy a comfortable experience when holding the phone and typing two-handed while still being able to clearly see the content on it. That screen should also be an AMOLED panel with HD resolution and a decent peak brightness of at least 1,000 nits, so it's viewable in direct sunlight.
Memory is another factor to consider. You'll want at least 6GB RAM; otherwise, multitasking, video streaming, and casual gaming could be slow or inconsistent, and the phone won't respond quickly enough to your demands. If you play a lot of mobile games, consider even going up to 8GB. Also, if there's no expandable storage (which is a rarity nowadays), 128GB is the minimum you should consider. For peace-of-mind, go with at least 256GB. Otherwise, you'll end up with a "phone full" message before you know it, and you'll be forced to clear out the device or sign up for cloud storage.
Finally, the processor matters. While you might not need the best, fastest, most up-to-date processor, you don't want one that's slow as molasses. Check the age of the processor, as well as reviews for its performance, and factor this into your decision. There's no value in getting a cheap device if it's slow and laggy when you want to stream a movie, and a great processor is vital for gaming on an Android phone.
Don't skimp on the battery and cameras
Battery life and cameras are also important. A battery that's at least 4,500mAh is sufficient, especially if the phone doesn't handle heavy AI processing. But 5,000mAh is a better starting point nowadays to keep you going all day, even with moderate use. With cameras, you want a phone that can at least take photos that are good enough for sharing on social media and keeping for posterity. This means having at least a 32MP sensor for the rear camera, but also a large sensor that can capture more light and yield better photos overall, even if the megapixels are lower in one camera versus another. Don't discount the front sensor and resolution as well, as this is what you'll use to take selfies. Look for at least a 12MP front camera with, again, a good sensor size.
Consider other basics like NFC for tap-to-pay and more recent Bluetooth versions for reliable connectivity to headphones and speakers. For older models, confirm that there's at least a few years left of software and security support. This sounds like a lot, but you'll find plenty of devices that fit, like Samsung's Galaxy A series phones (see our review of the Samsung Galaxy A17, for example) and phones from brands like Nothing and Motorola.
Even older-model Google Pixel phones can fit the criteria. You can find a renewed Google Pixel 8a for just over $300 nowadays, and it comes with just about every vital feature mentioned previously. Ideally, wait for seasonal promotions to find a decked-out mid-range phone for the price of a budget one. You'll have to make compromises to go cheap, but there are many phones in the $300 range that meet or exceed non-negotiable features and specs.