Don't buy a cheap Android phone without these non-negotiable features

Remember when phones had tiny screens? The original iPhone's 4.5-inch screen seemed groundbreaking at the time, but by today's standards, that just doesn't cut it. A phone should have at least a 5.6-inch screen, though most nowadays are at least 6.1 inches. This allows you to enjoy a comfortable experience when holding the phone and typing two-handed while still being able to clearly see the content on it. That screen should also be an AMOLED panel with HD resolution and a decent peak brightness of at least 1,000 nits, so it's viewable in direct sunlight.

Memory is another factor to consider. You'll want at least 6GB RAM; otherwise, multitasking, video streaming, and casual gaming could be slow or inconsistent, and the phone won't respond quickly enough to your demands. If you play a lot of mobile games, consider even going up to 8GB. Also, if there's no expandable storage (which is a rarity nowadays), 128GB is the minimum you should consider. For peace-of-mind, go with at least 256GB. Otherwise, you'll end up with a "phone full" message before you know it, and you'll be forced to clear out the device or sign up for cloud storage.

Finally, the processor matters. While you might not need the best, fastest, most up-to-date processor, you don't want one that's slow as molasses. Check the age of the processor, as well as reviews for its performance, and factor this into your decision. There's no value in getting a cheap device if it's slow and laggy when you want to stream a movie, and a great processor is vital for gaming on an Android phone.