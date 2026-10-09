What to expect at Apple's 'Welcome home' event next week

All recent reporting indicates Apple is ready to launch its first smart display, a device that marries the audio and AI assistant capabilities of a HomePod with a display that can showcase photos, run apps and act as a dedicated FaceTime device.

Bloomberg reports Apple's so-called "HomePad" will feature a 6-inch square display that will be available attached to a round, HomePod mini-style speaker or a smaller audio set-up that can be mounted alongside the display on a wall. The primary method for interacting with the HomePad is Siri AI, but the device's new tvOS-based "homeOS" will also support touchscreen interactions and include some of the customizable interface elements of the Apple Watch and the iPhone's StandBy mode. The smart display will also be able to run iPadOS-style apps, according to Bloomberg, which opens up the possibility for video streaming and other functionality if developers decide to support it.

Besides acting as a showcase for Siri AI's ability to interact with Apple's HomeKit platform, Apple reportedly also plans for the device to be able to detect who's looking at it and adjust its interface and apps accordingly, though it apparently won't rely on Apple's Face ID technology from the iPhone to make that happen. The feature could let the HomePad switch which calendar or notifications it displays depending on who's looking at the screen — personalization features few other Apple devices offer.