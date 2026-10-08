Apple is set to show off new smart home devices at an October 13 event

Apple has announced its second event of the fall, and it sure seems like this one will be focused on smart home products. The event, which it's teased with the phrase, "Welcome home," is set for October 13 at 9AM ET. "We look forward to welcoming you to an Apple Experience," the company said in an invite. The event will take place in Tribeca, New York.

It had been expected for a while that the company would hold an event on that date. Along with refreshed versions of the Apple TV and HomePod mini, it's said that Apple will unveil its long-expected HomePad.

It's been rumored for years that Apple has been working on a smart display to rival the likes of Amazon's Echo Show and Google's Next Hub. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple delayed the device until Siri AI was ready.

The HomePad (as it's expected to be called) is said to have a seven-inch display, a fresh operating system dubbed homeOS and a dashboard that looks similar to the StandBy mode on iPhones. Rumors suggest it'll use face and voice recognition to personalize content based on the person who's operating it at the time. Along with the ability to control smart home products, it's believed that the HomePad will support FaceTime calls, video and music streaming, intercom communication with other devices and many other features.

As for the new Apple TV and HomePod mini, it's likely that those are getting spec upgrades so they can support Siri AI. However, recent macOS beta code suggests the revamped speaker may also gain a display with an Apple Watch-style interface.

October is shaping up to be a big month for Apple. Not only does the company have this latest event on deck, it's set to release the iPhone Duo, its first foldable phone, in a couple of weeks.