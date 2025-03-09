Apple’s rumored smart home hub has reportedly been delayed
It's tied to the upgraded Siri, which Apple said is taking longer than expected to develop.
It may be a while still before we see the smart home hub Apple is rumored to be working on. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company has postponed the announcement of the upcoming product due to the . Gurman last month that the release of Apple's upgraded Siri may be delayed, and Apple confirmed as much in a statement to last week, saying it expects to roll out Siri's more personalized features "in the coming year." The smart home hub, according to Gurman, "to an extent, relies on the delayed Siri capabilities."
previously reported that the first version of the as soon as March. It would be a competitor to Amazon's Echo line of devices and Google's Nest Hub. While a March release is looking unlikely, Gurman reports that Apple is now allowing some employees to test it at home.