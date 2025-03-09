Apple’s rumored smart home hub has reportedly been delayed

It may be a while still before we see the smart home hub Apple is rumored to be working on. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company has postponed the announcement of the upcoming product due to the issues it's run into developing its "smarter" Siri . Gurman reported last month that the release of Apple's upgraded Siri may be delayed, and Apple confirmed as much in a statement to Daring Fireball last week, saying it expects to roll out Siri's more personalized features "in the coming year." The smart home hub, according to Gurman, "to an extent, relies on the delayed Siri capabilities."

Gurman previously reported that the first version of the smart home display could be revealed as soon as March. It would be a competitor to Amazon's Echo line of devices and Google's Nest Hub. While a March release is looking unlikely, Gurman reports that Apple is now allowing some employees to test it at home.