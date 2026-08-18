Things I learned about the rumored HomePod display from macOS beta code

The current HomePods are essentially speakers with Siri. Aside from a touch-sensitive surface for media controls, they don't really have an interactive display. But here's the thing: that's likely about to change. The beta code from Apple makes clear references to a new "HomeAccessory" that is likely a HomePod (or maybe a HomePad?) with a screen. If it seems like you've heard about this before, that's because there's a good chance you have. There have been rumors about a HomePod with a display the size of an iPad for years, but it looks like it's almost ready to be launched.

So what exactly does the code leaked this week reveal? Perhaps the most interesting part is about the interface – or at least what to expect from it. Like other HomePods, this new model with a display is likely to run a variant of tvOS. The interface will be quite different, though. The code reveals that its home screen will feature "Faces" and a "Face Gallery." Think of them like Apple Watch faces, but bigger. These faces appear to be customizable with different widgets and even Smart Stacks, so you'll see different widgets throughout the day.

The code also suggests that the new HomePod can detect when the user's iPhone is nearby to decide whether or not to display personal information in the widgets. That's a really nice touch for keeping sensitive data private. iPhone widgets can also be added to this HomePod. It should work much like placing iPhone app widgets on your Mac using Handoff. Support for Siri AI and App Intents is also expected based on what the code tells us.

Previous rumors suggest that this HomePod with a display will have a more square shape. Although the exact design remains unclear, the leaked code confirms one detail about it: a wall-mountable version. There are references to "HomeAccessory" and "HomeAccessory_wall" in the beta released yesterday.