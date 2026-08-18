Things I learned about the rumored HomePod display from macOS beta code
Apple's latest software references customizable faces for the rumored "HomePad."
Apple's HomePod isn't exactly a hit, and it has never really caught up to its competitors such as Amazon Echo devices. Yet, Apple insists on having its own lineup of smart speakers, and it looks like there are new HomePods on the way – at least that's what Apple's own code tells us. The company seems to have leaked a bunch of references to unreleased products in a recent beta of macOS 26.7. It's a massive leak, the kind that doesn't happen very often. And for the small group of HomePod fans, the good news is that major upgrades are coming soon.
A HomePod with watch-like faces is on the way
The current HomePods are essentially speakers with Siri. Aside from a touch-sensitive surface for media controls, they don't really have an interactive display. But here's the thing: that's likely about to change. The beta code from Apple makes clear references to a new "HomeAccessory" that is likely a HomePod (or maybe a HomePad?) with a screen. If it seems like you've heard about this before, that's because there's a good chance you have. There have been rumors about a HomePod with a display the size of an iPad for years, but it looks like it's almost ready to be launched.
So what exactly does the code leaked this week reveal? Perhaps the most interesting part is about the interface – or at least what to expect from it. Like other HomePods, this new model with a display is likely to run a variant of tvOS. The interface will be quite different, though. The code reveals that its home screen will feature "Faces" and a "Face Gallery." Think of them like Apple Watch faces, but bigger. These faces appear to be customizable with different widgets and even Smart Stacks, so you'll see different widgets throughout the day.
The code also suggests that the new HomePod can detect when the user's iPhone is nearby to decide whether or not to display personal information in the widgets. That's a really nice touch for keeping sensitive data private. iPhone widgets can also be added to this HomePod. It should work much like placing iPhone app widgets on your Mac using Handoff. Support for Siri AI and App Intents is also expected based on what the code tells us.
Previous rumors suggest that this HomePod with a display will have a more square shape. Although the exact design remains unclear, the leaked code confirms one detail about it: a wall-mountable version. There are references to "HomeAccessory" and "HomeAccessory_wall" in the beta released yesterday.
Apple has other home devices in the works
There's another intriguing product that's been rumored recently: a tabletop robot. According to Bloomberg, it's expected to feature a display attached to a robotic arm that can rotate in any direction. While product specs are still quite vague, the product is reported to be codenamed J595. References to that codename can be found in HomeKit-related frameworks in this macOS beta, seemingly confirming that the product is indeed in development. Don't expect to see the tabletop robot anytime soon, though. It probably won't be unveiled before 2027.
These aren't the only HomePod-related details revealed by the leaked code. It looks like Apple is also set to release a new generation of the HomePod mini, codenamed B525. But you should probably keep your expectations low since this will likely be a minor upgrade without any big changes. At least you can expect a few new colors, according to MacRumors.
This macOS 26.7 beta, which came as an easter egg full of surprises, also references new iPhones, AirPods, iPads and even Macs.