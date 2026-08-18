Apple's macOS Tahoe preview may have leaked a ton of unreleased products

Apple's macOS Tahoe 27.6 release candidate has already served up a leak on new camera-equipped AirPods, but it's apparently showing a lot more than that. There are references in the code to products across multiple families including home devices, headphones, iPhones and iPads, according to MacRumors. Though the product codes could be placeholders, they could also refer to imminent or future devices.

Codenames inside Tahoe 27.6 including V62, V63, V64, V67 and V68 likely refer to upcoming iPhone models, namely the iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 and iPhone Ultra, aka The Folding One, respectively. Those are all expected to be shown off at Apple's usual September iPhone event, though the company has yet to announce an exact date for that.

Apple's upcoming Home Hub and HomePod Mini may also be making an appearance with the codenames J490 and B525. The Home Hub is rumored to arrive in September with a seven-inch display, a new operating system called homeOS, and a dashboard that resembles the iPhone's StandBy mode. The HomePod Mini, also set to appear in the fall, will supposedly support the updated Siri with Apple Intelligence.

Along with the AirPods with Cameras, we could see two new Beats headphone models and AirPods Pro 4 earbuds. An N109 reference could be a second-generation Vision Pro headset, while ATVRemote1 could refer to a new Apple TV remote (and likely, a new Apple TV). MacRumors also spotted a J510 code that could refer to an upcoming iPad Mini, rumored to have an OLED‌ display and A19 Pro chip. And finally, there are multiple references to Macs, including MacBook Pro models (including a likely M6 version) and an iMac.

None of this is unexpected as we've already seen rumors for most of these products. However, the references inside macOS Tahoe 27.6 lend extra credence to those leaks and give us a better idea of what to expect at Apple's upcoming September event, which should be announced in the near future.