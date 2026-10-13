When is the best time to charge your Samsung Galaxy Watch?

Smartwatches continue to be all the rage, and Samsung is no slouch in this area. The company has some of the best smartwatches available in 2026, such as the Galaxy Watch 8. If you want to get the most out of your Galaxy Watch, though, you'll need to take proper care of your watch's battery — and the best way to do that is by optimizing your charging schedule.

As with any battery, you need to be careful about how much you charge a Galaxy Watch and when you start charging. Putting too much strain on a battery can make it less efficient and even cause permanent damage, necessitating a replacement; this could cost $50 to $70 if you're getting a DIY replacement (including the total price of batteries and tools) and a little more if you're going through Samsung (without a warranty) or a third-party repair shop. In any case, it's best to make that battery last as long as possible, which starts with waiting for the right time to charge.