How to improve your online privacy and security in Google Chrome

First things first, head to the three dots in the top right of your browser, scroll down to Settings and head to Privacy and security. Right away, you'll want to tap on Third-party cookies and select Block third-party cookies, then turn on Do Not Track. The latter is only a request, so sites that receive the request when you enter them can choose to acknowledge or ignore that request at their own discretion.

Before looking at more settings in this area, there are more privacy-specific toggles to be checked elsewhere. If you click on your Google profile icon instead of the three dots and navigate to Manage your Google Account > Data & privacy, you can toggle off Web & App Activity, which is another setting Google uses to extract more of your data. Once you've done that, you can also turn off Timeline, which is the setting Google uses to track your location history, as well as Personalize Search, which collects data to tailor search results and AI responses to your activity. To further depersonalize ads (meaning more protection for your data from Google's modus operandi), you can turn off personalized ads in My Ad Center.