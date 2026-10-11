Anbernic's next dual-screen handheld has the perfect aspect ratio for 3DS games

It's only been a year since Anbernic teased its remake of the Nintendo DS but the handheld company is already moving on to a contemporary version of its successor. Anbernic revealed the RG DDS, which is short for "Dream Dual-Screen" and an obvious nod to the Nintendo 3DS.

Improving on its predecessor, the RG DS, Anbernic went with Qualcomm's Snapdragon G2 Gen 2 chip. That means the RG DDS should handle emulating even up to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 2 titles. Equipped with two displays, most gamers are likely going to replay 3DS favorites because of its matching aspect ratios. Anbernic built the clamshell handheld with a 4.7-inch main display that has a 1,200 x 720 resolution for a 5:3 aspect ratio and paired it with a 4-inch secondary display with a 960 x 720 resolution for a 4:3 aspect ratio. Anbernic hasn't revealed the rest of its upcoming handheld's internals, outside having a 6,000mAh battery.

As for the controls, the RG DDS is almost an exact match to Nintendo's handheld, but Anbernic added an extra analog stick on the right side. The dual-screen device even has an extendable capacitive stylus that can be tucked away when not in use. Anbernic also said there's a dedicated AI button, but hasn't yet detailed exactly what features it activates.

As usual, the handheld maker excluded any pricing or release dates in the reveal, but we're expecting the RG DDS to be a little more expensive than its $99 precursor. However, Anbernic is known for its affordability so it could potentially undercut the recently-released Retroid Pocket Duo and its Lite model that starts at $149.