Google's sleek new Fitbit Edge is packed with health features and a replaceable battery

After teasing the name of its latest health and fitness tracker on its social media accounts, Google has officially revealed the Fitbit Edge. The newest wearable to Google's lineup doesn't have all the bells and whistles of a Pixel Watch but it's more advanced than the Fitbit Air while still maintaining a slim profile and a minimalistic OLED display.

Like the Pixel Watch, the Fitbit Edge can tap into the Google Health Coach that's powered by Gemini, provided you have a Google Health Premium subscription. Google's wearable will then compile all your fitness, health and medical info to create weekly routines and workout plans that can automatically adjust depending on your schedule. Google said that the Fitbit Edge is capable of tracking more than 50 exercise modes and will offer real-time visual guidance that nudges you to push harder or take a break. According to Google, the latest wearable has a 40 percent improvement when it comes to tracking accuracy for its built-in GPS.

Along with new clock faces for the Fitbit Edge that you can switch between quickly, Google lets you customize the complications to better highlight the things you care about, whether it's step count, sleep score or the weather. The Fitbit Edge features Google's Health Guardian that's designed to detect major shifts in health metrics over time, including blood pressure or insulin resistance. Users will even get alerts if the Fitbit Edge detects alarmingly high or low heart rates thanks to continuous heart rate monitoring and rhythm assessments from the ECG app. For sleep metrics, Google says the Fitbit Edge has 15 percent more accurate sleep stage detection than previous model generations, leading to improved sleep summaries and coaching assessments.

According to Google, the health tracker can get a "full day of battery life" from five minutes of charging, but can last an entire week if you fully charge the 65mAh battery in 90 minutes. Besides some protection from its IP68 rating, Google built the Fitbit Edge with a replaceable battery to add extra longevity to the device.

The Fitbit Edge is currently available for preorder through the Google Store for $179.99 and will arrive in stores on October 27. Google's latest wearable will be available in Obsidian, Fog, Olive and Canyon, but also a Stephen Curry Special Edition that features a basketball-themed clock face, a Rye colorway and a water-repellent, moisture-wicking band. That version starts at $219.99. Alternatively, you can pair your Fitbit Edge with an Active Sport band that's sweat-resistant, a Performance Loop band that's meant for all-day comfort or the classier options between the Metal Links and Magnet bands. Whichever option you go for, Google is throwing in three months of Google Health Premium with the purchase of a Fitbit Edge.