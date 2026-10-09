Google teases its new 'Fitbit Edge' wearable ahead of an October 12 reveal

Previous leaked images revealed the name and design of Google's rumored "Fitbit Edge" fitness tracker and now the company has essentially confirmed both in new posts on Instagram and X. The wearable is rumored to fit between the screenless Fitbit Air Google launched earlier this year and the more premium Pixel Watch 5.

Google's posts include an image of what appears to be a side button on the new wearable, and the following caption: "Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26." The choice to capitalize "Edge" seems to confirm the name of the wearable, and October 12 is likely the day Google plans to reveal it.

Get an Edge on your health. 10.12.26 pic.twitter.com/1zRU0eoAS7 — Google Health (@googlehealth) October 9, 2026

Images of this new Fitbit device have been kicking around since at least August, when 9to5Google spotted an unnamed fitness tracker in some of Google's Pixel 11 marketing. But the name of the wearable wasn't revealed until Android Headlines shared images of the Fitbit Edge and details of its built-in apps and health tracking features earlier this week. Those details were further fleshed out in a report from French magazine Dealabs, which confirmed the device's design and name, and included additional information on its battery life and possible price. The Edge will reportedly last for up to seven days on a charge if its always-on display is disabled, and two days if it's on, and could cost €179 (about $200) when it goes on sale in Europe. But considering the Fitbit Air starts at $99 in the US and €99 in Europe, the new tracker could wind up being closer to $180 in the US.

The last similarly-sized fitness tracker Google introduced was the Fitbit Charge 6 in 2023, so the company is due for a new release. If it's everything reporting has described it to be, the Fitbit Edge seems like a natural step up from the Fitbit Air, and another way to push people to a Google Health Premium subscription. We'll just have to wait until October 12 to see if Google follows through.