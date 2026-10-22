Insta360 adds expandable storage to its new e-ink wireless mics

Insta360's newest wireless microphones combine the cool custom e-ink covers and versatile connectivity of the recent Mic Pro with expandable microSD card storage and a lower price. The new Insta360 Mic's customizable display remains its standout feature. Each mic button includes a handful of Insta360-themed doodles and illustrations, but you can upload your own photos and images to match your business branding or YouTube channel logo. You can also make it entirely black or match your clothing color; the e-ink display still sets the Insta360 mics apart from countless wireless mics.

Like the Mic Pro, it uses NPU-based processing to help reduce background noise during recording, and the mics can also connect directly to most of Insta360's recent cameras, including the Luna Ultra, Luna Pro, X6 and GO Ultra, recording 48kHz audio without a receiver. One receiver supports up to four mics, and it also works with the Mic Pro if you already own one. In fact, the receivers appear to be identical to those in the existing Mic Pro bundles.

So what's the difference between the Mic and the existing Mic Pro? While these mics are Insta360's first to include SD card slots, they don't feature the Mic Pro's three-mic array, which supports directional sound pickup. With the new Mic, you'll get 32-bit float internal recording only if you install a microSD card. Still, it may be wise to add more storage if recording live in an environment with unpredictable noise levels, where float recording's greater dynamic range can help salvage audio.

The new Mic will go on sale individually ($80) and in bundles with a receiver ($140) or a pair of transmitters and a receiver in a charging case ($250); each bundle is cheaper than the Mic Pro equivalent. The base Mic includes several accessories, including a button magnet, clip windshield and carry pouch, while the Mic and receiver also include a USB-C phone adapter.