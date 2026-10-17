How to create iPhone Shortcuts with Apple Intelligence (and why you should)

There is a lot you can do with the Shortcuts app on the iPhone. Theoretically, everything the app allows you to automate, Apple Intelligence should be able to help you build. In practice, however, this doesn't always work and might require a bit of trial and error or manual adjustments to get the shortcut working exactly as intended. Fortunately, shortcuts created using Apple Intelligence can be edited as usual.

For instance, I described a shortcut that would switch my screen to grayscale whenever I launched Instagram and back to color when I quit the app. It did fine for the first half of the shortcut but failed to disable color filters when I exited Instagram. I went back and forth with Apple Intelligence but ended up creating two shortcuts instead.

I had fun testing the limits of the Shortcuts app and Apple Intelligence, and in my experience, the app rarely refuses to generate a shortcut altogether, even if this means putting together a solution that doesn't actually do what I asked it to.

On some occasions when I fed it an impossible prompt, the Shortcuts app acknowledged that the requested task isn't possible. Most of the time, though, it strings together actions that it thinks are good enough for the shortcut. For example, I prompted it to "turn my iPhone off when the battery goes below 20 percent," and instead it simply locked the screen. Close, but not what I was looking for.