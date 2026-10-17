What's actually eating all the storage space on your Android Phone?

One of the most effective ways to free up space is, of course, to uninstall apps. To get an overview of all your apps and to make it easier to decide which ones to delete, go to Settings > Device Care > Storage > Apps. From there, you can see which applications are taking up the most space. Just tap on the app you want to remove and then hit Uninstall.

That said, you can can also just archive apps. Go through the same steps above, and instead of tapping Uninstall, tap Archive instead. Doing so deletes its core software files and temporary data from your phone but retains your login info and personal settings, so you can easily start using the app again after redownloading it.

Android has a feature called "auto-archive," which can automatically archive apps your rarely use when you run low on storage. If you try to install an app on a phone that has no more space, you'll see a pop-up window telling you about auto-archive and giving you the option to switch it on from there. You can also activate the feature anytime you want by going to the Play Storage and tapping on your profile photo at the top right corner. From there, go to Settings > General and then toggle on Automatically archive apps. Google says auto-archiving can free up "nearly 60 percent of an app's storage space, without removing the app presence or users' data from the device."