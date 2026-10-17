What does the yellow light on your Alexa device mean and how do you clear it?

Your Amazon Echo's light ring is a valuable information hub. And while most users are familiar with the recognizable blue ring, many don't realize that the light ring can display nine different color notifications, some of which are intended to grab your attention. If you see a flashing yellow ring around your Echo device, don't panic: a yellow light emanating in slow bursts every few seconds means that Alexa has a message or notification it would like to share with you.

Introduced in 2017, this notification system transforms your Echo into a proactive assistant, capable of alerting you to everything from breaking news and calendar reminders to notifying you when Amazon has shipped your latest package. It is also useful for taking advantage of some of Alexa's more advanced features, such as Alexa for Shopping's price-drop alert tool. Ultimately, customizing your Alexa notification settings is the key to maximizing your Echo's functionalities.

If your device begins flashing its yellow light, you can easily clear the issue by asking Alexa a question regarding your notifications or messages. For example, try "What notifications do I have?" or "What messages do I have?" From there, Alexa will recite the list of relevant notifications, which you can respond to as you see fit. You can also move through your notifications using simple phrases (such as "next" or "repeat").