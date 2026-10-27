You can finally see who's talking in voice chat on PlayStation 5 — here's how

First, you'll need to create or join a PlayStation party for voice chat. To make one, open Control Center by pressing the PS button. Then go to Game Base > Parties > Start Party and choose Open Party or Closed Party to control who can join. While in the voice chat, open Control Center again and go to the Voice Chat card. There, select the three-dot More button, then Display Who's Speaking. Turn on Display Names, and the name of the person talking will show on your screen.

You can also control the Position of this indicator so it doesn't cover important game elements like your mini-map or health bar. To hide the speaker indicator, just turn off Display Names in the same way. If you can't find the setting, go to Settings > System > System Software > System Software Update and Settings and select Update System Software to make sure you're on the latest version.

PlayStation parties can contain as many as 16 players, so identifying the person with the incredibly loud mic can be difficult. After you figure out who's responsible, select their name in the Voice Chat card and choose Volume to control their individual volume. That setting carries over to other chats with that player, so you don't have to adjust it every time you game with them.