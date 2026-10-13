X bundles Premium, Grok and Cursor under a single monthly subscription

SpaceXSI has announced a unified membership scheme across its products called the X Subscription. The company was formerly known as SpaceXAI until its CEO Elon Musk announced that he would rename it, following President Donald Trump's push to use the term "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence. An X Subscription plan will include access to Grok, Grok Bot, Cursor and X Premium, depending on the tier you're paying for. If you'll recall, the company acquired coding startup Cursor back in August.

We've unified plans across Grok, Cursor, and X Premium. Introducing The X Subscription. pic.twitter.com/SvkrVvBa0p — SpaceX Super Intelligence (@SpaceXSI) October 12, 2026

The $8-a-month Plus tier for individuals will provide you access to Grok Chat, Voice, Imagine and Build, as well as Grok API and to Cursor for coding. You'll also get X Premium features, including a checkmark, fewer ads on your X timeline, enhanced creator tools and advanced analytics.

Meanwhile, the $30-a-month Premium tier will get you all those, as well as access to Grok Bot and the latest Grok models, the ability to make AI images and videos thru Grok and faster chat responses. On Cursor, you'll get access to code hosting, cloud agents and automations. And on X, you'll get ad-free scrolling and the ability to secure your preferred handle.

The $100-a-month Super tier includes everything in Plus and Premium, along with priority access to Grok models at peak times. Finally, the $200 Ultra tier includes the earliest access to all products and models, as well as 20 times the usage capacity of Plus. The Premium, Super and Ultra plans are also available for teams, while enterprise customers can get customized plans from the company.