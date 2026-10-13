Google's Gemini 4 Argon is now available in the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search

Google's latest AI model, Gemini 4 Argon, is now available for more people. It first rolled out to members of Google's Fairwind Program, made up of governments and trusted partners that need access to the company's models with the most advanced cybersecurity capabilities, earlier this month. Now, developers can access it via the Gemini API and Google's agentic software developer platform Antigravity, while Google AI Ultra and Pro subscribers will be able to use it through the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search.

In the US, Google AI Pro costs $20 a month, while the Ultra tier costs at least $100. Access to Argon will set users back $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens. But those are just introductory prices valid until November 30. After that, Argon will cost users double those amounts.

Google was supposed to launch a 3.5 Pro model, but it moved on and released Argon instead. The company said during its launch that the model can handle complex tasks involving finance, software engineering, coding, creative writing and cybersecurity defense. According to AI benchmarking company Artificial Analysis, Gemini 4 Argon matches OpenAI GPT-6 Astra's score for its Intelligence Index, which is its composite score for multiple AI benchmarks, at 60 percent of the cost per task at its introductory prices.

Josh Woodward, VP of Product for Gemini and Google Labs, said that in the Gemini app, Argon answers more quickly and with less hedging, repetitions and clichés. It can also return responses while it's still thinking when dealing with longer tasks that would usually mean waiting a bit — or a long while, depending on the AI being used — for results. Google is also making it easier to toggle between chat and tasks within the Gemini app. Plus, it's adding Antigravity's agentic coding interface inside Gemini's macOS app.