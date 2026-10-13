Apple updates the HomePod mini with more audio features and new colors

Apple's news today is all about the smart home, and part of that push is an updated HomePod mini speaker. Officially dubbed the HomePod mini 2, this new version looks almost exactly like the original mini, save for a few new colors for its fabric cover. There are some new features that are exclusive to this version too, and eventually the company's smallest smart speaker will work with Siri AI. However, that capability won't arrive until later.

Almost all of the HomePod mini 2's new features are audio-related. First, a tool called Sound Glow will mimic album artwork on the speaker's light panel by showing thie same colors. If you opt for a soundscape, that area will display lights in a pattern similar to raindrops or ocean waves, as two examples. You can also use two HomePod minis as speakers for your Mac or MacBook over AirPlay, and the connection will remain persistent until you change it. This will work with any Mac.

In the living room, you can use four units of the HomePod mini 2 as surround sound speakers with a new Apple TV 4K. This feature works with the second-gen HomePod as well, so you can have two of each of Apple's speakers connected to your TV, if that's the configuration you prefer. Before, you could only use two HomePod speakers in the living room, so this expansion lets you use up to four. If the HomePod mini didn't have enough oomph for you, you can now opt for four second-gen regular HomePods.

In terms of new colors, Apple has added blue, green and pink options to the existing white and Midnight hues. The pink colorway matches well with the pink iMac, based on my limited hands-on time with the speakers, but the blue and green options look great as well.

Perhaps the biggest update for the new HomePod mini is what's not here yet. Siri AI won't be available on the speaker at launch, and Apple didn't specify a timeframe for when it might arrive. This model will support the new version of Siri eventually, it's just not a feature available at launch.

The HomePod mini is up for pre-order today for $149 and it will be available on October 30. It's worth noting that the first Homepod mini was released in 2020 for $99, and we'll have to spend time with a review unit to determine if the new features were worth the price hike and years-long wait.