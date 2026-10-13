Apple unveils HomeView, the company's smart display built for Siri AI

It seems like an eternity since the first reports that Apple was working on a smart display to rival Amazon's Echo Show came out, and at long last the company has finally revealed its take on the smart home screen. HomeView is a touchscreen device that acts as a hub for various connected devices, as well as a personalized control center for audio and more. The device was built for Siri AI and can adapt its content and features based on which of your family members are using it by pulling data from their iPhone or iPad.

The centerpiece of the HomeView is a 7-inch square Liquid Retina display. To me, it looks like an enlarged Apple Watch, and the tabletop version with a base comes in Silver, Starlight, Rose Pink and Space Gray colors. This model has a base that contains a down-firing woofer and two force-canceling passive radiators to bolster the audio performance of the two full-range drivers in the display. Connecting the screen and base together is a stainless steel hinge that allows you to adjust the viewing angle.

If you prefer a wall-mounted option, Apple offers the HomeView without a base, but the overall functionality is the same. Interestingly, there are no buttons on the HomeView; the touchscreen display and your voice are the two ways to interact with the device.

The display has a maximum brightness of 500 nits and goes all the way down to 0.3 nits, which is the lowest brightness Apple has ever offered on any device. That second number is particularly important in the home, for early mornings or if you plan to place the HomeView on your nightstand. The smart display's main, passive screens are called Faces, which are customizable with things like art, photos and various clock designs. Once the HomeView is unlocked, you'll see a Home screen with four areas for widgets, similar to how you can customize your Apple Watch interface.

Apple

At the top of the display, there's a 12-megapixel FaceTime camera with Center Stage for video calls. Like the Echo Show and other smart displays, HomeView is certainly equipped for catching up with friends and family in a way you can see them. Additionally, the device supports voice and video apps, on top of native iOS apps like Calendar and Weather. HomeView functions like CarPlay in that you don't download apps to it, but the display will show your recently used apps on its menu for easy access. And like Apple's HomePod speakers, you can handoff things like audio or even recipes from your iPhone by holding your handset close to the HomeView.

Speaking of recipes, Apple developed a new recipe mode for Safari. So long as you're looking at a recipe that meets Google's formatting standards, you'll get an easy to follow format on HomeView. And if you need extra ingredients or to set a timer, Siri AI can help with that.

To power Siri AI, the HomeView has an A18 chip, which also provides the level of data security required for an in-home device that will use so much personal information. The speaker also uses facial and voice recognition to distinguish between users, displaying a personalized interface and list of apps based on who is standing in front of the device. If you walk away from the HomeView, someone who tries to see what you were looking at will get a lock screen. HomeView will also require you to periodically unlock your iPhone or iPad in order to use it, which you'll probably be doing constantly throughout the day anyway. There's a special setting for overnight lulls here, so you won't have to unlock your phone before you start interacting with the HomeView in the morning.

A big part of Apple's smart home push is the Apple Home Collection of devices designed with LG and Schneider Electric. The former worked with Apple on indoor and outdoor cameras along with a video doorbell, door lock and thermostat. The Schneider Electric collaboration is an additional option for a thermostat. Apple hasn't said when its Home Collection will be available, but it has released pricing on all of the devices, which range from $199-$349. These devices will also be easily discoverable by your iPhone, where you'll see a card like you would for setting up AirPods when you bring your phone near them. And as you might expect, you can control them all on HomeView and get live video feeds on the smart display.

Both versions of the HomeView can be pre-ordered today with general availability scheduled for November 13.