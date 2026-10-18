How to use your Windows PC to make and receive phone calls

Phone Link is included in recent versions of Windows 11. Before you continue, open the Microsoft Store app and click the Downloads tab on the left. Hit Check for updates, then Update Phone Link to the latest release if needed. You may also want to head over to Settings > Windows Update if it's been a while since you patched Windows in general.

To get started with pairing an iPhone, open the Phone Link app on your computer by searching for it via the Start menu, then select iPhone. You'll be prompted to scan a QR code with your phone, which will guide you through that side of the process, including installing the Link to Windows iOS app and pairing your phone via Bluetooth. Unsurprisingly, Bluetooth needs to be enabled on both your phone and PC for this to complete.

Back in Phone Link on your PC, remember to click Pair when the pairing code is displayed. On your iPhone, visit Settings > Bluetooth and tap the info icon next to your PC's name to change options, including syncing contacts.

The process is largely similar with Android. While Android devices pair to Windows over Wi-Fi or cellular, Bluetooth is still required to make calls. You can begin the process in the Link to Windows Android app if you like, but the results are ultimately the same. Remember to grant any permissions the app asks for if you want to use those features.

Once you've done all this, making a phone call through Phone Link's Calls tab is simple. Search for a synced contact to dial them quickly, or use the dial pad for one-off calls. You shouldn't have to do anything else to receive incoming calls on on your computer, though it's always best to keep your phone nearby to ensure a clean signal.

If you plan to take calls on your computer often, grabbing a gaming headset or similar can be a good option to avoid those around you hearing the call while also having a mic always ready.