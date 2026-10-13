Discovery+ gets a price bump just a week after the Skydance merger

Just a week after Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery officially merged to form Skydance, the company has made Discovery+ more expensive. The ad-supported plan is now $1 pricier at $7 per month, while the ad-free option got a $2 bump up to $12 per month.

The changes took effect on Tuesday for new members. Existing subscribers are getting a 30-day heads-up as the new pricing will kick in with their first bill on or after November 12. The last time Discovery+ prices went up was in January 2025.

Skydance has signaled its intention to combine its other main streaming services — Paramount+ and HBO Max — into a single offering. Perhaps it'll fold Discovery+ into that and have separate tiles or channels for the three, much like Disney+ has for its various brands. In the meantime, at least, Discovery+ subscribers will be paying more to keep using that particular service. More price increases are likely along with cost-cutting measures as Skydance starts addressing the $80 billion pile of debt it has taken on.