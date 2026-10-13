Netflix will broadcast the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra

Netflix will stream the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, which is the very first time the platform will broadcast the traditional World Cup. This isn't just Netflix getting its mitts on a couple of matches. The streamer will show all 104 matches throughout the event, but again, only to viewers in Spain and Andorra.

The company has also vowed to make one match each day available for free via unnamed national broadcasters, to comply with local laws. This includes every game that Spain participates in, as they are a host country, in addition to both semi-finals and the final. The remaining matches will require a subscription.

Netflix has secured exclusive broadcasting rights to the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, giving the streaming giant all 104 matches of the tournament.https://t.co/CVNYrx5IoV — Variety (@Variety) October 13, 2026

In addition to full coverage of the tournament itself, Netflix will air pre-game, halftime and post-game shows. There will also be a daily round-up show on match days. This sounds like a nice little package for fans, some of whom may or may not be using a VPN.

This isn't the only move Netflix has made to cozy up to FIFA. The platform has secured the US broadcast rights to the 2027 and 2031 Women's World Cup tournaments.